Matthew Hutcheson has been appointed assistant vice president for accounting and finance at Bowling Green's Service One Credit Union.
Hutcheson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University and has nine years of experience in accounting, electronic services, finance and external reporting.
Hutcheson is originally from Elizabethtown and has lived in Bowling Green since 2008.
