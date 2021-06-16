Stephanie Tolliver Hyman is the new dean of arts and humanities at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Hyman holds a master's degree in English from the University of Richmond and a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
For more than 15 years, Hyman has taught English composition and literature in community and technical college systems in Virginia and the Carolinas.
Hyman was named the 2012 RJ Reynolds Excellence in Teaching recipient for the state of North Carolina. She also received the 2020 President’s Award at York Technical College, where she currently serves as an English instructor.
“I'm beyond excited to join the family at SKYCTC and look forward to working with everyone," Hyman said. “The faculty and staff I've had the opportunity to meet have made me feel very welcome and at home, and it is my pleasure to be a part of this team.”