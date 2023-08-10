"I Swear: Politics Is Messier than My Minivan," by Katie Porter. New York: Crown. 2023. 284 pages. $28.00 (Hardback).
As the first Democrat to win her historically Republican Orange County, California, House district, Katie Porter is entitled to publish a memoir, and hers is a doozy. In twenty-four brisk chapters, she covers her experiences growing up rough on an Iowa hog farm; her Ivy League education, paid for with tutoring and research gigs; her career teaching and practicing bankruptcy law; and her many trials as a single “Congressmom,” responsible for three children in a system designed for “old, rich, white men.”
The bankruptcy connection is not accidental. One blistering experience of her early life was the agricultural bust of the 1980’s. After years of the government encouraging farmers to borrow money to “get big or get out,” prices collapsed, and many farms were foreclosed on. Porter clearly remembers the pain of those years, including the role of the banks, which were “determined to lend without restraint and then collect without restriction.” At one point her mother couldn’t afford five cents to buy her a candy bar. Those lean years left her firmly on the side of anyone in the clutches of big, impersonal organizations.
Elsewhere, her breezy style and unpretentious humor make "I Swear" a fun read. Porter writes that after she was accepted by the ultra-exclusive Phillips Academy for high school, the rumor went round her isolated farm neighborhood that the academy was really a school for pregnant girls. At Yale she rarely met anyone acquainted with live hogs, though one privileged classmate recalled a petting zoo pig from a trip with her Montessori class. Iowa funeral-size casseroles, Porter says, included a Norwegian meatball concoction that started with five pounds of ground beef and went on adding calories from there. Enjoyable as her biographical chapters are, though, most readers will want to hear about her career in Congress, where she recently defended her red-leaning seat for the second time.
Four and a half years is not long in the House. Many members have been there for decades. But Porter was quick to make her mark. One of her first hearings foreshadowed things to come. Mark Begor, head of the credit giant Equifax, had been offering mostly blanditudes to a dozy panel of Democrats and Republicans investigating a data breach that had exposed the vital information of 150 million Americans. When Porter’s turn came to talk, she jolted everyone awake by asking him to read his Social Security number, birthdate, and address into the public record. Begor declined, fearing someone would steal his identity with all the risks and hassles that involves. Then why, she asked, “are your lawyers arguing in federal court that there was no injury ... created by your data breach?”
Someone was lying, Porter said. How else could having his personal data exposed be a serious blow to a CEO but not to all those doxed by his firm’s lax security? Begor couldn’t answer, and his public embarrassment had consequences. Later that year, Equifax settled with the plaintiffs for nearly half a billion dollars.
The Equifax hearing showed that Katie Porter was not just another junior House member. It soon became apparent that she and her staff were willing to sit up late to prepare for hearings. At times, the hours she put in, coupled with eight-hour flights to and from California to look after her family, seemed too much. “Relax,” an all too typical colleague told her, her only job was to vote with the party and get reelected. Fortunately, she didn’t listen.
All through her Washington career, Porter has gone to bat for ordinary people underrepresented by a legislature heavily skewed rich and entitled. “Congress is full of multimillionaires,” she writes, “for the same reason the NBA is full of tall people.” Millionaires can afford election campaigns, Washington second homes, and all the support it takes to mollify a Congressional life. She, on the other hand, is single, far from rich and has children to raise. But those common difficulties are what makes her small-dollar perspective so valuable.
In a hearing on predatory lending, Porter asked Kathy Kraninger, then director of Consumer Financial Protection, to figure the APR—Annual Percentage Rate—on a hundred dollar payday loan, only to find the director didn’t know what APR meant and, when informed and provided a calculator, was totally unable to figure one out. Another notorious encounter brought her up against Ben Carson, then Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carson not only didn’t know that REO meant Real Estate Owned—bankspeak for foreclosed properties—but he thought perhaps Porter was talking about Oreo cookies.
"I Swear" includes insider glances at famous politicos, including Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with whom Porter spent several nerve-racking hours during the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2020. There’s even some compassionate advice for anyone bombarded with political fundraising appeals. Fundraising deadlines, Porter tells us, are downright fiction. And if you’re told your donation will be doubled or tripled, don’t bite. No one is going to use your twenty-five dollar donation to squeeze fifty or seventy-five dollars from someone else. Think of the bookkeeping involved! Such scammy claims, she thinks, should be outlawed.
Among the book’s other appealing features are a good number of photographs and graphics, several based on the famous whiteboards Porter brings to hearings to inject a dose of facts and figures into the proceedings. All in all, "I Swear" is a captivating book by a very likeable author who hopefully has a long and illustrious career ahead of her.
—Reviewed by Joe Glaser, WKU English Department