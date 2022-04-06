...Patchy Dense Fog is Possible through 5 AM EDT...
The ground is wet, winds are light, and skies are clear over
parts of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. This is causing
patchy dense fog to form. Some areas could see visibilities drop
to a 1/4 mile, but as cloud cover and increasing surface winds
move into the region ahead of an approaching cold front, dense
fog will decrease from west to east overnight.
The International Paper Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky to help fund educational programming for local K-12 students on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Junior Achievement provides in-classroom and virtual learning opportunities for students at no cost to schools. Funds from the International Paper grant will help pay for support materials, training, volunteer recruiting and evaluation of students.
The International Paper Foundation focuses on providing assistance to address four vital community needs: education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief.
“International Paper is a great partner to Junior Achievement,” said Allie Sharp, president of JA of South Central Kentucky. “Their focus on education aligns perfectly with Junior Achievement’s mission to empower young people to own their economic success.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.