Each September, mental health organizations and professionals across the U.S. work diligently to raise awareness about suicide prevention during National Suicide Prevention Month. Amidst a worldwide pandemic, these potentially life-saving messages are more important to relay than ever before.
Licensed professional clinical counselor Katie Hopper, who manages LifeSkills Warren County Child and Family Services, said many people who were struggling with isolation before the pandemic are experiencing an even greater degree of solitude now.
“As a result of COVID-19, there are fewer opportunities to connect with others,” Hopper said. “Many more people are working from home, not getting out as much and limiting their in-person contacts – these things result in less human interaction. We really need to be intentional about finding ways to touch base with those we care about … and remember, it is OK to ask.”
It’s OK to ask someone if they are OK.
“If someone you know seems to be troubled and/or if you’ve noticed changes in their behavior or demeanor and are concerned about their mental or emotional health, please ask them if they are OK or if they need anything,” Hopper said. “Something as simple as picking up the phone and saying, ‘I’ve been thinking about you and wondering how you are doing,’ can go a long way during these trying times. They might just need to hear a friendly voice. So, be prepared to listen and know that your care and concern could make a huge difference in their life. If need be, you might be able to encourage them to seek professional help and become their link to available services.”
It’s OK to ask for help if you need it.
“If you are someone who is suffering from undue stress, depression or hopelessness, it is OK to ask for help,” Hopper said. “I want to spread a message of hope. Please know that while you may not be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, it doesn’t mean there isn’t one. It just isn’t visible to you right at this moment. Crisis counseling and ongoing therapeutic services are available to help you feel better and to get you back on a path to good mental health.
Hopper acknowledged that some people who have thoughts of suicide might be reluctant to ask for help, for fear of being hospitalized, but that is not always the case.
“We work extremely hard to support people in the community,” Hopper said. “This pandemic has forced us to get even more creative as we collaborate with treatment teams to provide needed services in the least restrictive ways, while still ensuring safety and support.”
Some common contributing factors, or stressors, that Hopper said might cause adults to reach out for help include loss of a job; loss of a loved one; untreated depression, anxiety or psychosis; chronic health issues; relationship problems; financial problems; loss of housing; recent or upcoming crises; legal problems; domestic violence; and trauma.
Hopper wants adults to be aware that children have their own stressors to endure that are just as daunting, including academic struggles; health issues; family conflicts; peer issues; lack of connection to others; bullying; untreated mental health or behavioral issues; unstable housing situations; legal or child welfare involvement; abuse/neglect; and other trauma.
“We are seeing that in both adults and kids the pandemic has added an extra level of stress,” Hopper said. “Because jobs have changed or disappeared, finances have gotten tighter, schools look so different, businesses have made modifications. There’s a substantial decrease in connection with people outside the home and fear that they, or family members, will contract COVID-19.”
If you are trying to help someone else or seeking help for yourself or your child, you can call the following LifeSkills point of entry number Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 270-901-5999. Once initial information is gathered, an assessment will be scheduled. You may also walk in to any LifeSkills Service Center during open hours of operation to get connected to services.
And please remember, you could be the bridge to life for someone in crisis. The following crisis lines are manned by professionals 24 hours a day, 356 days a year:
LifeSkills Help Line: 270-843-HELP (4357) or 1-800-223-8913.
LifeSkills Adult and Child Crisis Stabilization Units: 800-223-8913.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column runs monthly.
