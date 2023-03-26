J.B Electric: Wired for Good

JB Bridgeman, a professional electrician, founded J.B Electric in 2005. But only 10 years before he founded the company, JB was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease as a teenager and became a patient of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
By spending so much time at St. Jude, JB got a firsthand look at what the kids and their families go through but also what St. Jude does for them, at no cost to the families. He wanted to give back to help further the capability of St. Jude. So Wired for Good, a two-day food and music festival, was born in 2022. The main mission of the festival is to make the largest donation possible to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while bringing the community together for a good time.
This year, the festival will be even bigger as J.B Electric has coordinated with the City of Bowling Green and SoKY Marketplace to host the event in conjunction with the newly resurrected Duncan Hines Days Festival on June 9-10.
Wired for Good is looking to partner with other local businesses to ensure the event has the highest level of visibility and entertainment. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event or becoming a co-host can email jordan@jbelectricllc.com or JB at jb@jbelectricllc.com.
Pre-sale tickets will soon be available at wired4good.net, along with the latest updates as we continue to add events and activities.