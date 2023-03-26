J.C. Kirby & Son Honors the Families They Serve

The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funeral Homes can be attributed to the mission of the family who began it and who run it today honoring the families who they service.
PROFILES 2023
The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funeral Homes can be attributed to the mission of the family who began it and who run it today honoring the families who they service.
“It is important to know your ‘WHY’ you do what you do,” Kevin Kirby said. “I care so much about local families, and I’m determined to do everything I can for them. They can rest assured I’m doing everything I can do to leave the family at a better place through advanced planning services or at-need arrangements.”
Kevin and Lynn Kirby purchased the funeral home from J.C. Kirby in 1986 and embarked upon an ambitious remodeling project to the existing Broadway Avenue chapel, and eventually expanded by opening the Lovers Lane chapel and cemetery in 1997 to serve the growing area of Warren County.
As a family-owned and operated funeral home for more than 60 years, JC Kirby and Sons understands the needs and challenges that arise when you are faced with the loss of a loved one. “That’s why we are here to help you with every decision and detail at this difficult time” Kevin Kirby said, “honoring the memory of your loved one with a dignified and fitting tribute.”
They understand that the loss of a loved one brings about feelings of deep sorrow, confusion and grief. They also understand that grieving families are often left with a number of important decisions to make at a time of great emotional distress. At times like this, their understanding and professional staff is there to help guide you through the decisions and arrangements that must be made to honor the memory of your loved one. From traditional funerals to cremation, they offer a full range of quality services tailored to honor your faith and family customs.
Kevin Kirby is grateful for the dedicated staff at JC Kirby and Son, with over 20 caring professionals to assist you in honoring the life and memory of your loved ones. “We must thank our driven employees. We are blessed with a team holding a wide array of competencies that provide the most professional and comforting service in all aspects of your final arrangements. Each of the caring and sympathetic staff inspire and encourage positive change. They work together and support each other. I am only as good as the people I surround myself with,” Kirby said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.