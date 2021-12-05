Jay Bauer was locker room attendant for the American Basketball Association’s Kentucky Colonels in Louisville. At least that was his title in 1975, and at age 23 he had been involved with the Colonels for all nine of their ABA seasons. He started as a ball boy during that first year in 1967.
No one enjoyed his job as much as Bauer. As a part-time bartender in Louisville, including the Toy Tiger on Bardstown Road, he had a built-in audience to listen to his stories of knowing some of the world’s biggest basketball stars. He turned those relationships into a sideline “You trade ‘em, we drive ‘em” business.
When professional players were traded, they didn’t have time to drive ... they flew. Bauer would take care of the cars. He even said it would take 10 full-time employees to keep up with all of the trades across the ABA. Further revealing his popularity, Bauer represented the team as a pallbearer when former Colonel Wendell Ladner died in a New York plane crash.
Bauer’s life was good.
But when the team’s owners, John Y. and Ellie Brown, sold the Colonels and the ABA folded, it took lots of people and businesses with it. Bauer was one of them in the cruelest of ways.
At 2:37 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 1983, a phone call to Louisville police claimed intruders with intent to commit a robbery had apparently broken into a house on Fordyce Lane in Louisville. The caller told police that glass had been knocked out of the back door to gain entry. The caller also said both of his parents were dead.
That caller was Bauer.
Police arrived at a horrific scene, finding Albert Bauer and wife Mabel dead. Mabel Bauer was lying in the kitchen and had been repeatedly stabbed in the neck and throat. Albert Bauer’s body was in the front hall. He had been strangled.
From the beginning, police were suspicious of Jay Bauer’s story. Evidence of a burglary didn’t support his story. The jogging suit he was wearing was soaked in blood, and the cuts on his hands, he said, were from fighting off the intruders.
The broken glass and blood spatters didn’t fit, either. Bauer said he had been at Rick’s, a local bar, where friends told police he was wearing a two-piece suit, white shirt and suede shoes.
A search of the house found Quaaludes, a prescription sedative that belonged to Jay Bauer, who had moved back home with his parents six months earlier.
Late that Saturday afternoon, he was arrested. The charge was possession of Quaaludes. Police requested a high bond for their double homicide suspect, but, as sometimes happens in the judicial system, laws and technicalities override common sense.
Jefferson District Judge John K. Carter set bond at $1,000 cash. He said in an interview that a higher bond would have been appropriate “only if Bauer had been charged with the crime for which it was requested.”
Bauer had only been charged with possession. Five and a half hours later, he was free. Family attorney Mike Green had paid the $1,000 and with his assistance had checked Bauer into a room at the downtown Galt House for the night.
As unimaginable as this story became in such a short time span, it was about to take its final twist.
It was a rainy, misty night in Louisville, and Bauer made sure the door to his 20th-floor Galt House hotel room was securely locked. After moving a small foot stool close to the window, he made his final decision in life, jumping through the center portion of the room’s large plate-glass window that faced toward west Louisville.
Sometime around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a leak from the rain had been reported by a night security guard on the roof and ceiling of the Archibald Cochran Ballroom, one of the hotel’s premier rooms that hosted many of the city’s Christmas holiday events. When the guard directed his flashlight toward the ceiling, he spotted much more than water coming through the roof.
A few minutes later, hotel general manager Tom O’Hearn’s phone rang at his home, and he was told what looked like a human body was protruding from the roof and ceiling of the third-floor ballroom.
Firefighters helped remove Bauer’s body from the ceiling, and O’Hearn and several employees then made their way to the 20th floor. They forced their way into the room, and O’Hearn recalled the strange feeling he had upon entering the room.
“There wasn’t a note,” he said years later. “It was just eerie going in there and seeing the stool next to the window and all of the broken glass. There was also a candy wrapper lying on the floor.”
For some, Bauer’s death and the murders didn’t make sense, but for others it did. When the Colonels left Louisville a few years earlier, they said, gone was the one real positive element he had in his life. Afterward, Bauer began a downward spiral that ended on that December morning in 1983.
There wasn’t any burglary. There was no coming home and finding his parents dead. There was no fighting off intruders. Any fighting that happened early that morning came from Bauer’s mother, resulting in cuts on both of his hands.
Everything was there but the motive. That, however, would soon become evident.
Bauer’s parents had become concerned with their son’s lifestyle and drug use, and after talking to his friends, it was speculated they informed him that night that he was being cut off financially. Thus the motive.
On Jan. 25, 1984, 46 days after the double homicide, an inquest was held and first-degree manslaughter was the charge against Bauer. His death was ruled a suicide.
Jefferson County Coroner Richard Greathouse, who had been the first Colonels team doctor back in 1967, made the announcement of all the findings.
“It was believed Jay came home, had a violent confrontation with his parents, blew his cool and totally wiped them out,” Greathouse said.
It was pointed out that “under Kentucky law, a person cannot be convicted of murder if he acts under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance.”
Call it what you will, manslaughter or anything else. Unfortunately, the fact was and still is that Jay Bauer murdered his parents.
