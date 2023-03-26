Jim Johnson Nissan Hyundai: “Whatever it Takes”

Jim Johnson, CEO of Jim Johnson Nissan, hasn’t always been in the automotive business, but he has always been community minded. Prior to opening his first Nissan (formerly Datsun) dealership in 1972 on Morgantown Road, he served as a Detroit Police officer and then as a federal agent with the U.S. Treasury Department.
The oldest of eight children, Jim was born in Morgantown but spent most of his childhood in Canada and Detroit. After leaving the Treasury Department in 1969, he moved back to Kentucky and began his career in the automotive business. He has received numerous business awards over the years, including Pontiac “Dealer of Distinction,” Nissan “Award of Merit,” and Time magazine’s Quality Dealer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Jim is very involved in the Bowling Green community, having been a member of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce since 1973 and named Small Businessperson of the Year in 2002.
For 35 years, he has served on the Salvation Army board and co-chaired the fundraising effort for the new Salvation Army building. He has been involved with many other organizations including the United Way, Kentucky Automobile Dealer Association, Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission and WKU’s Board of Regents.
Jim supports among others the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, WKU Department of Public Safety, Southern Kentucky Book Fest, Arts of Southern Kentucky, Bowling Green Chamber Orchestra, Public Theater of Kentucky, BGWC Humane Society and Masonic Homes of Kentucky.