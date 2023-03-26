Jimmy Diemer: A “habit-forming” entrepreneur

If you’ve been around Bowling Green the past 45-plus years, you’ve surely heard of Jimmy Diemer. When he opened his first grocery store, Diemer’s Market, in 1975, he already had a lifetime of experience in the business. At age 10, he swept floors and stocked groceries at D&F Market, his father’s store, eventually working his way up to butcher.
In 1983, Diemer opened his second store, complete with gas pumps, at Scottsville and Plano roads. When a fire damaged the store on Broadway in 1985, Diemer closed it and concentrated on the Scottsville Road store. He added self-storage buildings and started selling barbecue with homemade sides at the store.
Diemer sold the store in 2005 to Houchens Industries but kept the barbecue business, naming it Jimmy D’s “Famous” Bar-B-Que. Last year, the business he labeled as “habit-forming” closed. But Diemer isn’t ready to retire yet. He’s currently looking to lease the business to someone who will run it the way he did, with hard work and treating the customers right.
The to-go only business has outside picnic tables but no inside seating or public restrooms. All kitchen equipment, including a four-door trailer smoker, a concession trailer, a walk-in freezer/cooler, and much more will stay with the business. As an added bonus, Diemer is available to help run the business and will work with quality prospects on leasing arrangements at the 5449 Scottsville Road location.
“It's the VERY BEST Bar-B-Que and homemade sides. Open the Door and the Business is Back...Full Steam!”