Alecia Johnson of Morgantown has been named associate director of aging services at the Barren River Area Development District.
BRADD’s assistant aging director since 2018, Johnson will fill the associate director position that was held by Michelle Hines until she was promoted to BRADD deputy director last month.
Johnson has been with BRADD since 2008 and brings substantial experience within the federally designated Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living programs.
“Alecia has the experience, knowledge and respect of fellow associates to be highly successful in her new role,” BRADD board Chairman Steve Thurmond said.
BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said Hines and Johnson will work together closely on transitional matters in coming months.
“I am looking forward to applying the knowledge and experience that I have gained while working at this agency over the last 13 years to continue to uphold the high quality of work that is performed here,” Johnson said.
BRADD, a regional economic development agency and federally designated Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living, has served 10 counties in southcentral Kentucky since 1968.
