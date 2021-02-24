Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky received a $10,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship Company grant from State Farm Insurance.
The grant will help Junior Achievement continue to provide programs on work-readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to K-12 students in the region.
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky reaches nearly 9,000 local students each year. The grant will help provide programming support for 1,700 of those students.
This is the fifth straight year Junior Achievement has received support from State Farm’s Good Neighbor Citizenship Company program.
Junior Achievement programs, delivered by corporate and community volunteers, provide hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.6 million students a year in 113 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in 118 other countries.