Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky received a $10,000 grant from Wells Fargo that will help JA provide programs on work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to K-12 students.
The funds will specifically benefit JA’s “Financial Literacy Fitness: Preparing for Success in Adulthood” program.
“Junior Achievement is very grateful to receive these vital funds at this time,” JA President Allie Sharp said. “Junior Achievement has continued to provide programs to students on financial literacy and economic success throughout the pandemic, and we are excited about the 2021-22 academic year.”