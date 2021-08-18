Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog For Some Overnight... The combination of a moist airmass, recent rainfall, and partially clear skies will allow areas of patchy dense fog to form overnight. The fog will be most dense in areas that saw appreciable rainfall on Tuesday. Motorists travailing late tonight should watch for reduced visibilities below a half of a mile in spots. The visibilities can quickly change over a short distance. Conditions should steadily improve after sunrise Wednesday. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and you local media for the latest weather updates.