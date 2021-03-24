Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, which utilizes volunteers to deliver business, financial literacy and work readiness educational programs to schools in a nine-county region, is looking for a new leader.
Casey Birge, president of the local JA office, will resign after only one year with the organization. She will step down Friday.
Birge led the organization’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusting to a virtual program delivery model. She helped introduce the inaugural JA Inspire event, which was a virtual career and higher education exploration fair, and she adapted other traditional JA events to a virtual model.
A JA news release said Birge is leaving to “pursue a position in the Bowling Green community.”
Abby Phillips, director of education for JA locally, will serve as interim president until a replacement has been found.
