Nick Kanaly joined Bowling Green's Lowder & McGill law firm as its newest attorney.
Kanaly grew up in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2013. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., and graduated in May from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Kanaly passed the Kentucky bar exam and was sworn in as an attorney Oct. 8. He will take the Uniform Bar Exam in February. His successful completion will allow him to obtain licensing in up to 36 additional states. Kanaly plans to practice in a variety of litigation areas, including personal injury, commercial litigation and criminal defense.
