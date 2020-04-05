These are unprecedented and frightening times.
LifeSkills’ HELP line (270-843-HELP) is manned by mental health professionals 24/7, and incoming calls are up 50 percent since the emergence of the coronavirus. There has been a substantial increase in the duration of these calls as well.
The increased numbers are actually good news. People are reaching out and taking their mental health seriously. Never before has it been so apparent that mental health is crucial to our overall well-being.
One of the most unsettling factors in this pandemic is uncertainty. There are countless unknowns and, with so much information and varying opinions, it’s hard to sort through it all and know what to believe.
There are so very many circumstances out of our control. That’s why it’s important for each of us to pause and remind ourselves what we CAN control – which is actually quite a lot – like our actions, our thoughts, our words, our reactions, our perceptions, our decisions and our feelings.
With this in mind, LifeSkills Adult Peer Support Specialist Grant Johnson put together the following tips for adults who are looking for ways to help manage increased anxiety.
1. Stay connected. Social distancing does not mean disconnection or isolation. Call friends, family members and neighbors to see how they are doing. We are all in this together. Utilize new forms of technology if you can. Tools like Zoom, FaceTime and Skype can allow you to have virtual face-to-face time with people you care about.
2. Add structure. As tempting as it may be to stay in your PJs all day and binge watch Netflix, it is important to have purpose so you can feel like you’ve had a productive day. Set goals to accomplish small tasks each day and include a variety of activities such as social, organizational, physical fitness and calming exercises like meditation or mindful breathing.
3. Limit the amount of news you consume, and make sure to follow legitimate sources of news. Watch Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at 4 p.m. CDT each day. He does a good job condensing the day’s information as well as giving updates, offering tips, letting us know what is expected of us and how our community may be impacted.
4. Don’t ignore your physical health. A meme on social media said, “I took a nap in order to take a break from eating,” and I could relate to that. As we spend more time at home, it is important to stay active and eat nutritious meals. Take walks, jog or find YouTube workouts to try.
5. Continue to nurture your mental health. LifeSkills is continuing to serve the community. Telehealth options are available if you prefer to receive therapy or other services in the comfort of your home. Reach out for help if you need it.
Johnson said people need to focus on what is essential, not only food and supplies, but also personal relationships and time well spent.
“By refusing to allow this crises to sweep us up in its chaos, it allows us to see more clearly the ways in which we are all connected and the small things that contribute so deeply to our quality of life,” Johnson said. “Read to your kids, spend time cooking together as a family, do something nice for someone else, take care of each other. Focus on the little things. They are actually the big things.”
Katie Hopper, who manages LifeSkills Child and Family Services, offered some tips for parents who are adapting to schools being closed and children being at home 24/7.
“We know that kids and parents alike have had a major shift in life with all the precautions being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hopper said. “Parents are scrambling to make sure their kids are not only entertained but are also fulfilling their academic obligations, while at the same time being very limited to what they can go out and do. It’s important for parents, regardless of their work situation, to provide support to their kids.”
Some tips Hopper provided that may help caregivers help their children cope include:
• Set a good example. Teach kids about personal space and frequent hand-washing. Model this for them.
• Create schedules. Kids respond so much better when there is structure and predictability. It’s not necessary to plan every moment, but having a schedule to guide them through their days can add an element of calm to this chaotic and fast-changing environment.
• Move. There are lots of yoga and physical activity videos available online, but simple things like playing in the yard or going for a walk with your child can be helpful, too.
• Talk. Take the time to talk with your child on their level.
• Listen. Allow them to express their feelings and help them work through their stress and worries. Be positive and remind them that these times are temporary. We will get through them.
• Get creative. Depending on the ages and preferences of your children, you may want to encourage them to keep a journal or scrapbook. It’s a great way to identify feelings and get them out and onto paper. Those who don’t enjoy writing might choose to express themselves by drawing, coloring, telling stories, singing songs, dancing or just listening to music.
• Socialize. Make it easy for kids to connect with family and friends through video chats and phone calls. Staying connected to those we care about is important for everyone and can brighten our days considerably.
Hopper encourages parents to reach out if they need additional support.
“Most school districts’ family resource centers, guidance counselors and mental health counselors are trying to stay connected to kids and families,” Hopper said. “Outpatient mental health counseling is also an option as LifeSkills, and many of our peers, are transitioning to telehealth services so you can remain safe at home while receiving therapeutic support.”
LifeSkills CEO Joe Dan Beavers reminded people not to panic. “Please know that you are not alone,” Beavers said. “It is our job to be here for communities during their time of need and we take that job very seriously.”
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.