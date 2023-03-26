Ken Byrd: “BYRD is the Word!”

Real estate broker and auctioneer Kenneth E. “Ken” Byrd Sr. became intrigued by the sound and rhythm of auctioneers as a Clinton Co teenager in the early 1960s.
He soon mastered the auction “chant” and became the 1965 Kentucky Amateur Champion. He furthered his professional skills by completing the Nashville Auction School in 1966 and became a licensed auctioneer in 1967.
In 1976, he became a real estate broker and founded Ken Byrd Realty and Auction, Inc. in 1980.
Ken established his company on the concept of implementing new auction marketing techniques which resulted in millions of dollars in sales for his clients over the years.
He currently holds real estate and principal auctioneers licenses in Kentucky and Tennessee. His clients include banks, federal agencies, trustees, executors, and other individuals, organizations and companies.
He attributes his success to three principles – keeping up to date on the latest topics in real estate and the local market; adhering to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice; and paying close attention to details and tailoring solutions to meet unique needs of individual clients.
“I wish to thank our many loyal clients, our family, our hard working auction team and many others for their assistance and help. I consider it a privilege to be this exciting business.”