Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is encouraging farm families to submit nominations for the Leopold Conservation Award by April 1.
Quarles said the Leopold award recognizes a Kentucky farmer or forester who is a great steward of the land.
Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the $10,000 award honors Kentucky farmers and other private landowners who voluntarily demonstrate outstanding stewardship and management of natural resources. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture contributes $3,000 toward the award with money from the Ag Tag Fund, which is funded by voluntary donations from farmers when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates.
The 2019 award in Kentucky went to Dr. James W. Middleton of Munfordville.
Nominations must be postmarked by April 1 and mailed to Leopold Conservation Award, c/o Franklin County Conservation District, 103 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601. Electronic nominations and supporting materials are preferred and may be submitted to colemansteve51@gmail.com.
The award will be presented at the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts Convention on July 7 in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.