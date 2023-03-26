Kentucky Railway Museum: Taking a Trip Through History

The Kentucky Railway Museum began in 1948 when a small number of rail enthusiasts formed a local chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. With the donation of the Louisville & Nashville (L&N) steam locomotive 152, the museum was officially chartered in 1954 in Louisville.
In 1990, the Museum moved to New Haven, purchasing 17 miles of abandoned track, once part of the Lebanon Branch of the L&N railroad. Since then, the museum has grown and prospered with museum tours, weekend excursions, and many specialty trains.
With donations and federal funds, work will soon begin on steam locomotive 152 to make it operational. It has been out of service since 2011.
The museum attributes its success to the volunteers that run the entire makeup of the train and help the small, paid staff. Without these volunteers, the museum would not be able to operate. Volunteers play a vital role at the Kentucky Railway Museum and it is always in need of people to help carry out its mission.
The Kentucky Railway Museum is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization chartered in the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the purpose of education of the public regarding the history and heritage of Kentucky’s railroads and the people who built them, through the acquisition, restoration, preservation, display, and operation of the rail equipment and artifacts.