The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released a July crop production report that shows the yield forecast for Kentucky wheat at 63 bushels per acre, down 13 bushels from last year.
“This is the lowest yield since 2012,” said David Knopf, director of the NASS Eastern Mountain Regional Office in Kentucky. “Growers knew the spring frosts had limited yield potential, but harvest revealed that it was worse than expected.”
Kentucky farmers expect to harvest 23.6 million bushels of wheat in 2020. The expected crop for 2020 would be down 6 percent from the previous year. The forecast was based on crop conditions as of July 1.
Winter wheat production for the nation was forecast at 1.22 billion bushels, down 4 percent from the June 1 forecast and down 7 percent from 2019.
