Attorney Thomas Kerrick of Bowling Green's Kerrick Bachert law firm has been certified as a member of the Lawyers of Distinction.
The Lawyers of Distinction is the fastest-growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to the top 10 percent of attorneys in the United States, and members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience and disciplinary history.
Kerrick's long history of representing both plaintiffs and defendants has earned him the highest rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings service that recognizes lawyers for their legal ability and ethical standards.
Kerrick has also been listed on the Kentucky Super Lawyers, the Best Lawyers in America and Top 100 Trial Lawyers lists. He has served on the Kentucky Bar Association Board of Governors since 2013.
