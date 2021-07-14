Bowling Green attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as immediate past president of the Kentucky Bar Association board of governors for a one-year term that began July 1.
Kerrick, a shareholder with Kerrick Bachert Attorneys at Law, is joined on the board of governors by President J.D. Meyer of Owensboro, President-Elect Amy D. Cubbage of Frankfort and Vice President W. Fletcher Schrock of Paducah.
The board of governors oversees the management of the KBA, an independent agency of the Kentucky Supreme Court. The board assists the court in regulating the practice of law in Kentucky, including lawyer discipline and continuing legal education.
Kerrick has served on the board of governors since 2013. He is also an active alumnus for the University of Kentucky College of Law, serving as a director for the College of Law Alumni Board and as president of the alumni association from 1997 through 2000.
He has been active in the Bowling Green community by serving on various boards, including Crimestoppers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rotary and Leadership Bowling Green Alumni Association.