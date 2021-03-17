Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky received a donation of $2,500 from the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green. The donation will help JA provide programs on work-readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to K-12 students.
JA of South Central Kentucky President Casey Birge said JA educates young people in an effort to prepare them to succeed in a global economy.
Junior Achievement is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs, delivered by corporate and community volunteers, give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 113 markets across the United States.
Commented