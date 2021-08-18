Bowling Green resident Garry Lacefield, University of Kentucky professor emeritus, recently received the Headliner Award from the Livestock Publications Council for his significant contributions to the livestock industry.
During his 41-year career in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Lacefield was a forage extension specialist who helped forage and livestock producers make management decisions to improve their forage production operations.
A world-renowned researcher of alfalfa and tall fescue, Lacefield is the author of more than 300 publications, articles and papers.
A native of Ohio County and a U.S. Army veteran, Lacefield received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University and his doctorate from the University of Missouri.