Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning... The combination of a moist airmass, recent rainfall, and clear skies has allowed for areas of patchy dense fog to form this morning. The fog will be most dense in areas that saw appreciable rainfall on Tuesday. Motorists travailing this morning should watch for reduced visibilities below a half of a mile in spots. The visibilities can quickly change over a short distance. Conditions should steadily improve after sunrise Wednesday. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and you local media for the latest weather updates.