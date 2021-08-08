Elroy Larimore, who retired last year after 53 years on the Barren River Area Development District board of directors, has received BRADD's first director emeritus award.
The former general manager of the Horse Cave-based Green River Water District, Larimore received the honor during the July meeting of the BRADD board of directors.
A founding member of BRADD in 1968, Larimore served as the 10-county planning and economic development organization's chairman from 1975 through 1977.
Larimore, 90, is also a past winner of the association’s Tim Lee Carter Distinguished Service Award.