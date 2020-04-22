Bryan Buchanan of Bowling Green's Lawton Insurance has been included in Marquis Who's Who. Individuals profiled in this biographical volume are selected on the basis of such factors as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field.
Buchanan serves as executive vice president of Lawton Insurance. A certified benefits and wellness adviser, he specializes in commercial and personal lines, as well as employee benefits. He joined the company in 2008.
Buchanan earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality management and dietetics from Western Kentucky University in 2006.
Since 1899, when A.N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.