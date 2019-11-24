Traditional thinking tells us people don’t like change.
But if that were true, no one would ever get married, have a baby, move, go to college, change jobs or make other changes we humans regularly impose on ourselves.
People make huge changes every day. They don’t do it because they’re forced to. They do it because they want to.
The change we don’t like is change that is thrust upon us and that has no clear benefit for us.
In the work world, we often assume people’s resistance to new programs and ideas is because they can’t handle change. More often than not, intelligent people resist change because they don’t want to do a lot of work for something that does not matter to them.
A friend of mine, Gill, told me about how his company approached a recent reorganization. Company officials held a big meeting to tell everyone about their plans. Senior leadership laid out the new structure. They discussed the efficiencies the company would gain, and how it would better them in the marketplace. Leadership closed by emphasizing the anticipated increase in earnings and share price.
Gill attended the meeting with all of his employees. His team was clearly less than delighted by the changes. They left the meeting grumbling. By the time they got back to their area, the grumbles turned into full-throttled complaints.
This is going to be soooo much work.
“This is pointless,” they said. “I bet some consultant sold them on this.”
After hearing the complaints, Gill thought to himself, “HR told me this would probably happen. People don’t like change.” As a well-intentioned leader, he thought his job was to help people cope with the change.
But the problem wasn’t that his people couldn’t handle change. The problem was the senior leaders hadn’t outlined any clear benefits for anyone other than shareholders. Meanwhile, people’s jobs and lives would be turned upside down.
It’s nice to think that everyone is all in to improve the company. But it’s naïve to believe employees will happily jump through hoops to increase share price. Even when employees own stock in the company, dandling a potential future earnings increase doesn’t win hearts and minds.
Talk to any kid whose parents have divorced and they’ll tell you that making my life harder so your life can get better is not a change anyone in their mind gets excited about.
When people hear about a change, the first things they think are, “Why is this happening?” and “How is this going to affect me?”
In Gill’s case, he figured out quickly that he needed to level with people. The truth was that if the company didn’t change, the competition would clean its clock. Gill was also honest about how much work it was going to be. “It’s going to be chaotic for the next month. Then for the month after, when we’re working out the kinks it will likely still be harder than normal. By month three, things should start to get easier,” he said.
When you sugarcoat things, people are less likely to trust you. Whether you’re telling your kids you’re moving, or telling your team the company is reorganizing, be honest. If it’s going to be hard, tell them.
People can and do adapt to change, especially when the leaders consider the team’s perspective.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.
