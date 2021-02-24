Leadership Kentucky is accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky class of 2021.
Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
The class of 2021 will have its orientation session in June at the historic Boone Tavern in Berea and will travel to Louisville in July, Hopkinsville in August, Somerset in September, Paducah in October, Ashland and Morehead in November and Frankfort and Lexington in December. Session topics include business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and health care, agriculture, and government.
Those interested in being a member of the Leadership Kentucky class of 2021 must be nominated by a friend or colleague. The nomination form is at leadershipky.org. Potential applicants will receive full application instructions via email. Leadership Kentucky applications are due mid-March.