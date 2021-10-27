Leadership Kentucky, a statewide leadership development program, is accepting applications for the Elevate Kentucky Class of 2022.
Elevate Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals (average age 25 to 35) in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the commonwealth.
The program aims to ensure young leaders are better prepared to be catalysts of change and growth in their companies and communities.
Applications for the class will be available online until Nov. 30 at leadershipky.org.