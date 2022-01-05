TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has named Jared Lesher chief operating officer. Lesher will have oversight of surgical, cardiac and imaging services and other duties.

Lesher has worked in various roles for HCA Healthcare for nearly seven years. Before joining Greenview, he served as vice president of operations at TriStar Centennial, a 741-bed facility in Nashville. While there, Lesher oversaw major capital projects and expansion efforts.

Lesher earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Iowa.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.