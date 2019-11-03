It is distressing to learn that suicide rates in general have been climbing over the past 10 years.
Mark Saderholm, director of LifeSkills Service Centers, said “rising rates for specific populations are more than concerning. Escalating suicide rates for middle-aged, caucasian males, for instance, are being linked to loneliness and lack of personal attachments. Also, men are more likely to complete a suicide attempt because they tend to use lethal methods, and rural areas are experiencing a higher suicide rate than urban areas. This is being attributed to fewer personal connections as well as easier access to firearms.”
Saderholm believes the majority of suicide attempts are the result of mental illness, loneliness, separation from other human beings and severe pain.
“Not necessarily physical pain, but rather mental or psychic pain,” Saderholm said. “A person contemplating suicide is in an extreme amount of pain – in great distress – and can’t figure another way out. To this person, suicide is the only option.”
It was once believed that talking with someone about suicide would only put ideas into their head, but Saderholm said just the opposite has proven to be true.
“Asking questions and talking openly about these issues, with someone in that frame of mind is actually helpful,” Saderholm said. “These feelings are often accompanied by a deep sense of shame and isolation, so having someone who cares enough to make an effort to listen in a nonjudgmental way could make the difference between life and death.”
Some common characteristics of a person or his or her environment that increase the likelihood of suicide include:
• prior suicide attempt(s).
• misuse and abuse of alcohol or other drugs.
• mental disorders, particularly depression and other mood disorders.
• access to lethal means.
• knowing someone who died by suicide, particularly a family member.
• social isolation.
• chronic disease and disability.
• lack of access to behavioral health care.
Examples of some precipitating factors, or stressful events that might trigger a suicidal crisis in a vulnerable person include:
• end of a relationship or marriage.
• death of a loved one.
• an arrest.
• serious financial problems.
On the other side of the coin, there are “protective factors,” which are personal or environmental characteristics that actually help protect people from suicide. Major protective factors include:
• effective behavioral health care.
• connectedness to individuals, family, community and social institutions.
• possessing life skills, including problem-solving skills and coping skills, along with the ability to adapt to change.
• self-esteem and a sense of purpose or meaning in life.
• cultural, religious or personal beliefs that discourage suicide.
In addition to managerial responsibilities, Saderholm teams up with Katie Hopper, LifeSkills Child and Family Center manager, to conduct trainings for therapists called “Assessment and Management of Suicide.”
Hopper, whose focus is on youth, said that in 2017 suicide was the second-leading cause of death for ages 15 to 24 – the highest rate it’s been since 2000.
The signs that a young person might be considering suicide can be similar to an adult’s but may look different. Those include:
• significant changes in mood.
• withdrawal from friends and family.
• noticeable changes in grades or behavior at home and school.
• a decrease in self-care like hygiene and general grooming.
Hopper emphasized that talking about suicide is helpful and shared the following strategies that parents and significant others should consider when they believe a child is at risk:
• Remain calm.
• Listen and don’t judge, minimize or make assumptions about how the child is feeling.
• Don’t be dismissive; take it seriously.
• Ask directly if the youth is considering suicide.
• Seek help immediately, while ensuring the child is well supervised.
“Parents should know it is OK to get professional mental health help for children; it doesn’t mean they are bad parents,” Hopper said. “If their child was physically ill, they wouldn’t hesitate to see a doctor. It should be the very same when dealing with mental health issues. The more we can get this out in the open – get past the stigma – the better off we’ll be. Don’t be afraid to talk about it. One person can make a world of difference.”
That seems to be the key message when talking about adults or children – the fact that just one person can make a difference.
Kevin Hines, one of the few people who survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, talks about how, when he was following through with the motions to end his life, if one person had noticed him – even a stranger – and just asked him how he was; he says he may not have jumped that day.
Important numbers to add to your cellphone directory include:
- LifeSkills HELP Line: 270-843-HELP (4357) or outside Warren County, call 1-800-223-8913.
- National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
