Supported employment is one of the most important and impactful services LifeSkills provides, according to Brad Schneider, executive vice president for LifeSkills’ Intellectual and Developmental Disability Service.
“Helping people access competitive integrated employment is so much more than just getting someone a ‘job.’ Sure, it provides a paycheck, but it also gives people an opportunity to contribute, feel needed and important; develop new and genuine relationships; and build skills, confidence and self-esteem that will help them in every aspect of life,” he said.
Jordan Eddings, LifeSkills’ director of crisis and state general funds services, said the benefits of employment are far greater than most of us could imagine. “As a person who deals with crisis on a daily basis, I am always looking for outlets to increase happiness. Research has found that employment is a major factor in reducing the number of people admitted to crisis units,” Eddings said.
Eddings noted that when people can contribute to society, they experience feelings of accomplishment and pride.
Other benefits of employment can include:
- forming a better-defined sense of identity.
- increasing knowledge and conquering daily challenges.
- meeting new people.
- gaining access to the community.
- understanding the world better.
- creating a work-life balance.
- having a sense of meaning and purpose, a reason to get out of bed.
- practicing social, communication and people skills.
Cameron Scharlow, LifeSkills’ community employment manager, has seen the positive difference employment can make in someone’s life.
“Every time we assist in a successful job match for one of our program participants, we get to observe the immediate benefits,” Scharlow said. “It is extremely rewarding. As an example, one of our clients was recently offered a job on the spot … right after the first interview. She was beyond excited and simply thrilled. She got on her phone and called everyone she knew to share the good news.”
Scharlow said the pandemic, which kept many people at home for a while, allowed her and her staff the opportunity to revamp their program from the ground up.
“Some of the people we serve have intellectual or developmental disabilities … others have a mental health diagnosis. All of them are eager to work. We are proud to be able to offer a wide array of skills, talents and experiences to employers in need,” she said. “We are new and improved and ready to grow and (are) accepting new clients into our program. Our goal is to provide the very best service possible to our participants as well as to the employers who come to us hoping to find the right person for the job.”
Scharlow said LifeSkills is ready to reach more, serve more and partner with more community employers.
“We want the community to know that our supported employment services are up and running, full speed ahead. We conduct rigorous person-centered plans with our individuals to determine their strengths and interests and establish what kinds of environments they would thrive in. Then we look at possible job matches and seek out employers who might have openings in those jobs,” she said.
Job development is a critical program component and participants receive assistance from job specialists with creating resumes, filling out applications or other paperwork and learning what to expect and how to conduct themselves during job interviews.
After a person is hired, employers can expect professionalism and as much or as little involvement in the training process as they desire. Staff members are often called back from time to time to assist in teaching new skills as employees take on more responsibilities or accept new positions. Scharlow said the level of staff involvement varies with each position.
Anyone interested in becoming a program participant of LifeSkills’ supported employment program or any employer who would like assistance filling job openings can contact Scharlow at 270-901-5651.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.