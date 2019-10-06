The need for crisis services for those with mental health issues or intellectual/developmental disabilities far outweighs the availability of service providers throughout our country. In addition, people experiencing a mental health crisis are often hesitant to seek help because of fear, embarrassment or lack of knowledge of accessible resources.
Kevin Willoughby, clinical director of LifeSkills adult crisis services, said he and his staff work hard to be available at all times in an effort to fill the need for services.
“Crisis situations don’t take holidays,” Willoughby said. “Someone needs to be there to help, and our team provides professional, around-the-clock crisis support and follow-up services for anyone in crisis related to mental health, substance abuse or intellectual/developmental disabilities.”
LifeSkills’ services include an eight-bed residential crisis stabilization unit for adults; a nine-bed crisis stabilization unit for children; 24-hour mobile crisis services; walk-in services; a crisis support phone line; a call center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; and court-ordered involuntary hospitalization evaluations.
Jail triage services are also provided 24/7 for those incarcerated in the 10-county region. At the request of the jail, a clinician is sent to assess the person and make recommendations for mental health care, if needed.
“Our mission is pretty simple,” Willoughby said. “We provide crisis care in a safe, professional and compassionate manner. The goal is to not only determine what level of care is needed for each individual, but also to resolve each crisis so a higher level of care is not necessary … in hopes of allowing people to continue to live productive and fulfilling lives within our communities.”
The number of people served is substantial. Services provided in fiscal year 2019 included 477 jail triage visits, 403 mobile crisis calls, about 1,000 HelpLine calls, about 500 walk-ins and around 1,800 involuntary court-ordered evaluations.
LifeSkills intellectual/developmental disability division’s crisis director, Jordan Eddings, said about 60 people in crisis were served last year who had an intellectual or developmental disability.
“We work in conjunction with adult crisis services and are called in when needed, Eddings said.
Eddings said some calls involve a person who is experiencing or exhibiting a behavior outburst and possibly deemed a threat to themselves or others.
“We meet with the individual and work to resolve the situation and determine what is going on that may have led up to this. Sometimes it’s a matter of adjusting medication or making changes in the behavioral support system that’s in place,” Eddings said. “We try to minimize trauma, choose the least restrictive option and make sure that needs are being met while treating individuals with dignity and respect.”
Eddings said it’s important for people in the community to know there are resources available for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities who are experiencing a crisis.
“We can be contacted directly, 24/7 at 270-746-4623,” he said.
Like many other human services, crisis services are struggling with funding shortages. Transportation and accessible medical treatment are other challenges these programs face on a daily basis.
“I believe it will take a community effort to find solutions to some of our problems and to keep these crucial services operating,” Willoughby said. “Our staff are continuously looking to join hands with new community partners in order to ensure that these much-needed services continue to be a consistent and viable option.”
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and intellectual disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
