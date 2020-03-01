LifeSkills Director of Crisis and State General Fund Services Jordan Eddings teamed up with Cameron Scharlow, intake and community outreach coordinator for LifeSkills, to talk about some new efforts and upcoming initiatives regarding Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities services.
“When our team was reviewing IDD services in general, we realized there was a serious need to bridge the gap between school-based services and available community services,” Eddings said. “This became a key component of Cameron’s position … to help identify and locate those who have graduated, or are soon to transition out of school. The next step is to make certain they are aware of the resources that exist and know how to connect to the next level of services and supports available within our community.
“In many cases when people were getting out of school and no longer receiving services, some kind of a crisis would result. These crises eventually served to make us aware of the lack of communication,” Eddings said.
Scharlow has since met with the directors of special education in the Warren County and Bowling Green school districts to ask for their assistance in helping identify those who may fit this profile and also to let them know what services are available to those exiting their schools.
“In addition, I am hoping to serve as a link to resources they may not be aware of that are available for current students who have special needs,” Scharlow said.
Some of these community resources include:
The Clinical Education Complex at WKU, which includes:
- The Kelly Autism Program.
- Family Resource Center.
- Renshaw Early Childhood Center.
- Communication Disorder Clinic.
- The Center for Accessible Living.
- The Hart Supported Living Grant.
- The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.
“Ultimately, we’d like to be included in the formal transition meetings that take place at the schools,” Scharlow said. “We want a seat at that table because the earlier we can identify those who are going to be transitioning, the sooner we can begin to determine what future services they may be eligible for. This includes ensuring that proper documentation is completed in a timely manner, and that applications are correctly submitted in order to qualify for the various waivers that exist.”
What follows is a list of notable upcoming IDD events in our community at which Eddings and Scharlow will be on hand to meet visitors and answer any questions they may have.
- March 27: The Family Enrichment Center’s Expo/Pasta Party will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gym at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green.
- March 28: The Family Enrichment Center’s 24th annual Run and Walk for Children will be at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green.
- March 28: The Special Needs Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. Free Screenings and much more will be available. For more information, visit www.visitbgky.com/event/ special-needs-expo/4283/
- April 16-17: The Autism Parent Summit will be held. LifeSkills is Partnering with the Kentucky Autism Training Center and the Kentucky Advisory Council on Autism to sponsor this event at Barren River State Resort Park in Lucas. Parents, caregivers and self-advocates from across Kentucky are invited to attend this two-day training event. Visit Bit.ly/KATCREGISTRATION for more information.
- April 18: LifeSkills’ 14th annual Run for Autism in collaboration with the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU will be at Bowling Green Ballpark. For more information, visit https://www.wku.edu/wkucec/lifeskills runforautism.php.
– To learn more about available community resources, call Scharlow at 270-901-5000 or email her at cyates@lifeskills.com.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a non-profit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
