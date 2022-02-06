Most of us have never heard of LifeSkills Pre-ETS.
“Right now, it’s simply not a very well-known program,” said McKenzy Chaffin, who serves as a Pre-ETS educational instructor. “But we are trying to change that. We are fortunate to be working with some area schools, and hoping to partnership with even more in the near future. This program has proven to be extremely helpful and beneficial – truly life-changing – to those who participate.”
It stands for Pre-Employment Transition Services, and the program is one result of the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Tailored to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market, this landmark legislation sought to strengthen and improve our nation’s public workforce system. It strives to get people, including youths and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers. It also helps employers hire and retain skilled workers.
Chaffin said her program is designed to work in addition to what many high schools are currently offering in the areas of postsecondary education counseling or career readiness.
“Pre-ETS focuses on students, from age 14 to 21, who have a documented learning disability or other diagnosed disability,” Chaffin said. “We help them to make well-informed decisions about their future. It’s hard enough for most high school students when faced with making such huge choices, but many of these students aren’t even aware that options exist for them. That’s where our professionals come in. Our hope is that these students go on to be successful after they graduate from high school. We explore their interests, strengths, resources, priorities, concerns, abilities and capabilities. We remove the pressure of thinking they have to go to college or that they have to get a specific job. We connect them to available community resources and make them aware of other services they may qualify to receive. Everything is presented in a positive and encouraging manner.”
The ultimate goal is to make certain each young adult is able to create an informed plan for his or her future.
Five core areas are addressed: Job exploration, workplace readiness, self-advocacy, work-based learning and postsecondary counseling.
Examples of topics include:
- money management.
- the job hiring process.
- family expectations after high school.
- postsecondary options.
- confidence building.
- communication skills.
- self-advocacy.
- self-determination.
- job interviewing skills.
- dressing for success.
“We’ve had some students move on to supported employment positions in the community. Some have decided to attend Western Kentucky University or Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. It’s truly rewarding to share and celebrate the success stories,” Chaffin said.
Although the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is the funding source for this program, Chaffin and Cameron Scharlow, LifeSkills community employment and outreach manager, are the main contacts for those interested in learning more about Pre-ETS. They have the support documentation and can initiate referrals.
Chaffin can be reached by phone at 1-859-516-8323 or email at mchaffin@lifeskills.com.
Scharlow can be reached by phone at 270-901-5000, ext. 1326, or email at cscharlow@lifeskills.com
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.