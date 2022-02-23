Lillybridge named to KPCA board By the Daily News Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John Lillybridge Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Lillybridge, executive director of Bowling Green’s Fairview Community Health Center, has been named to the board of directors for the Kentucky Primary Care Association.Lillybridge, who replaced Chris Keyser as chief executive of Fairview Community Health Center last year, will serve a three-year term on the board.The board helps KPCA further its mission to develop a unified coalition of primary care providers, stimulate and support development of primary health care services and serve the needs of its members. Jack Miniard, CEO of Clover Fork Clinic in Harlan County, will serve as president of the board.Stephanie Moore, CEO of White House Clinics in Richmond, is KPCA board vice president.Barry Martin, CEO at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, is KPCA board treasurer/secretary. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Lillybridge Fairview Community Health Center Kentucky Primary Care Association Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseSuspect in Butler triple slaying charged with sex abuse in WarrenBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesSome county residents howling for leash lawWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCarol Ann Hullett (Ashby)BG woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissorsStudent alleges in lawsuit WKU harbors culture that led to rapeRosalyn Elizabeth VolkmanPolice investigate death of toddler in Edmonson Images Videos State News Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor's shooting 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at home of former lawmaker Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal police shooting Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot National News Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends MLB lockout could cost Scherzer $232K daily, Cole $193K Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared POLITICAL NEWS Measure gives Wisconsin Legislature power over federal money Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker Interior seeks to suspend Alaska mine road decision Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits New Mexico Republicans compete to appear on primary ballot Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Checks Pool Room 523 E 10th Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-9915 231 Liquors 1823 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)846-1303 Ed's Barbeque And Catering Service 5521 Clarksville Rd, Russellville, KY 42276 +1(270)726-4136 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView