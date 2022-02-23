John Lillybridge, executive director of Bowling Green’s Fairview Community Health Center, has been named to the board of directors for the Kentucky Primary Care Association.

Lillybridge, who replaced Chris Keyser as chief executive of Fairview Community Health Center last year, will serve a three-year term on the board.

The board helps KPCA further its mission to develop a unified coalition of primary care providers, stimulate and support development of primary health care services and serve the needs of its members.

Jack Miniard, CEO of Clover Fork Clinic in Harlan County, will serve as president of the board.

Stephanie Moore, CEO of White House Clinics in Richmond, is KPCA board vice president.

Barry Martin, CEO at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, is KPCA board treasurer/secretary.

