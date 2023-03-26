Limestone Bank: Serving the Specific Needs of Kentucky Businesses

Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Limestone Bancorp Inc., a Louisville-based bank holding company. Serving individuals and businesses across the commonwealth with a range of banking solutions, Limestone is one of the few Kentucky banks to serve the specific needs of people in the equine industry.
Limestone operates banking centers in 14 counties throughout the commonwealth with markets including metropolitan Louisville and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry as well as south along the I-65 corridor. The Bank serves southcentral, southern and western Kentucky with centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio and Warren counties. It also has banking centers in Lexington and Frankfort.
Known as a traditional community bank, Limestone donated $25,000 to Habitat for Humanity Bowling Green/Warren County for the construction of the first passive house, a standard for energy efficiency, in Bowling Green.
Jennifer Hammer, vice president, Banking Center manager for Bowling Green, has been in the banking business for more than 30 years. With 11 years of service at Limestone Bank, she is excited to use her many years of experience to assist in the continuing growth of the Bowling Green branch.
“Throughout our long history and continued growth, we’ve kept relationships alive with our rural Kentucky communities, and we extend that same empowering hospitality and service to others in urban areas.”