Madison Lindsey has been hired as marketing director for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Lindsey will direct the advertising, marketing and paid media efforts for the bureau while working internally with all staff to ensure consistent branding and messaging.

A Mayfield native, Lindsey is a 2017 Western Kentucky University graduate. She spent the past four years in Nashville working in marketing for a home inspection company.

The bureau’s previous marketing director, Marissa Butler, is moving into a new role at the bureau. She will focus on community partnerships and convention sales and services.

