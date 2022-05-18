Lindsey new Visitors Bureau marketing director By the Daily News May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison Lindsey Submitted Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Lindsey has been hired as marketing director for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.Lindsey will direct the advertising, marketing and paid media efforts for the bureau while working internally with all staff to ensure consistent branding and messaging. A Mayfield native, Lindsey is a 2017 Western Kentucky University graduate. She spent the past four years in Nashville working in marketing for a home inspection company.The bureau’s previous marketing director, Marissa Butler, is moving into a new role at the bureau. She will focus on community partnerships and convention sales and services. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bowling Green Area Convention And Visitors Bureau Madison Lindsey Marketing Director Marissa Butler Lindsey Marketing Commerce Institutes Work Visitors Bureau Bureau Effort Branding Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan man pleads guilty in double-fatality crashTwo Nashville Road crashes result in arrestsJohn Michael PotterHardcastles honored as SC Kentuckians of the YearWKU responds to Wilkins' lawsuitWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCharles Edward AndersonCovella Houchens BiggersRobert Jerry MartinD'Trevion A. Turner Images Videos State News New KET program to cover Kentucky's top stories Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn Midterm updates | Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn National News AP News Summary at 4:03 a.m. EDT Live updates | NATO says Finland, Sweden apply to join Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack 5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle S. Korea Blue House opens to public for 1st time in 74 years POLITICAL NEWS N. Carolina legislature returning for annual work session Tennessee Democratic Party to host 3 gubernatorial debates Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania Ballot counting issues delay results in OR House primary Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Alive Center 1818 US 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)782-0082 Hilligans 1265 College St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)282-2227 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 2545 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-6981 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView