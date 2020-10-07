The Livability.com website selected Bowling Green as one of the Top 100 Places to Live in the United States. This award is given to communities that offer a high quality of life at an attractive cost of living for both individuals and families.
Bowling Green, listed by the website as having a population of 68,760, ranked 88th on the list, one spot behind Columbia, S.C. and one ahead of Buffalo, N.Y.
According to the website, "Bowling Green is more than your typical college town. Residents of Bowling Green enjoy a lively arts scene, great food and plenty of space to spread out."
Bowling Green is the only Kentucky city on the list, which is topped by No. 1 Fort Collins, Colo. and No. 2 Ann Arbor, Mich.
The complete list can be viewed at the Livability.com website.
