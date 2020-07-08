Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS CONTINUES TODAY AND THURSDAY... WHAT: PEAK HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 100 TO 103 THIS AFTERNOON AND THURSDAY AFTERNOON, WITH HIGHEST VALUES ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 65. A FEW SPOTS MAY EXPERIENCE TEMPORARY RELIEF IN AND NEAR ANY POP-UP THUNDERSTORMS EACH AFTERNOON. WHY: COMBINATION OF AFTERNOON MAXIMUM AIR TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 90S AND SURFACE DEWPOINT TEMPERATURES FROM 70 TO 75. PRECAUTIONS: DRINK PLENTY OF WATER IF OUTDOORS FOR PROLONGED PERIODS EACH AFTERNOON. ALSO, WEAR LIGHT, LOOSE CLOTHING, TAKE BREAKS IF POSSIBLE, AND WEAR SUN SCREEN.