Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Hilltopper Creamery and Jackson’s Orchard & Nursery of Warren County are three of the 105 markets across the state accepted into the 2020 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program.
The Certified Farm Market Program is a directory of farm market operations that are committed to providing customers with locally grown, quality products and service.
In joining the Certified Farm Market Program, these businesses have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Certified Farm Market Program members are implementing recommended best practices for keeping employees and customers safe during the pandemic.
KFB is celebrating its 25th year of offering the Certified Farm Market Program. To learn more, visit the kyfb.com/certified website.
