Brett Reynolds, an attorney with Bowling Green's English Lucas Priest & Owsley law firm, has been sworn in as a new member of the board of directors of the Kentucky Land Title Association.
The KYLTA is a statewide trade association representing the land title industry in Kentucky. KYLTA membership includes title insurance agents, real estate attorneys and underwriters doing business in Kentucky.
KYLTA is affiliated with the American Land Title Association, the national association for the land title insurance industry.
Reynolds is a graduate of Centre College and the University of Kentucky College of Law. His law practice focuses primarily on banking, real estate, business startup services, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy and immigration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.