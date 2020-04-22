Dr. Bryan Packard, the founder of Precision Dental, was presented with the 1200 Club Award on March 9 for serving his 1,200th patient in his new Bowling Green dental office. This national award was presented to Packard for becoming one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country.
The 1200 Club Award has been a tradition within the Mastery Elite Group of dentists and is awarded by the dental consulting firm Ideal Practices. The Mastery Elite Group is a community of startup dentists who meet twice a year, studying the best ways to serve their communities as privately owned health care facilities.
Packard practiced dentistry in the U.S. Army and three states before settling in Bowling Green.
