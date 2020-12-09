Recognized for the achievements of its women’s program this year, Warren County Farm Bureau received the 2020 Gold Star Award of Excellence from Kentucky Farm Bureau.
The award honors the county women’s committee for its active participation in Farm Bureau leadership development programs, state competitions, and educational or promotional initiatives. Jennifer Tucker chairs the Warren County Farm Bureau women’s committee.
