Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark & Train Museum, National Corvette Museum and Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau received Traverse Awards for Excellence from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The awards were presented during the Kentucky Travel Industry annual conference Nov. 10-12 in Louisville.
The RailPark received two Silver Traverse Awards in the categories of public relation campaign and specialty items. It also received Bronze Traverse Awards in the categories of video, marketing campaign and print advertising and collateral.
The Corvette museum received three Bronze Traverse Awards in the categories of website, public relations campaign and COVID-19 community support and engagement.
The visitors bureau received a Bronze Traverse Award in the digital marketing category for its e-newsletter.