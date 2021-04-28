The Bowling Green-area housing market continues to break records.
The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky’s March sales numbers set records in units sold and sales volume for the seventh month in a row.
RASK said 286 residential units sold in March, up 12.6% from March 2020. Sales volume reached $62,156,143, up 22.5% from March 2020.
Average sales price was the highest of any March on record, at $217,329. The average sales price in March 2020 was $192,698.
Residential inventory is less than half what it was the year before. As of March 31, there were 368 residential units actively for sale in RASK’s eight-county region. At the same time last year, there were 910.
One other result of the low inventory is that the average time it takes to sell a home dropped from 131 days in March 2020 to 101 days in March 2021.
“Homeowners are seeing huge gains in property values due to the record low inventory and high demand from buyers,” RASK President Kenny Cravens said. “Our record sales would be even greater if we had more houses to sell.”
