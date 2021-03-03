The Bowling Green and southcentral Kentucky residential real estate market continued its recent hot streak in January, the fifth month in a row that sales have topped the same month from a year prior.
Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky records showed that 195 residential units were sold in January, which was up 8.33% from January 2020. Sales volume was $38,285,925, which was up 16.8% from last January.
Average sales price and median sales price were the highest of any January on record, at $196,338 and $188,000, respectively.
Residential inventory for sale has fallen in 10 of the past 12 months. As of Jan. 31, there were 443 residential units actively for sale. At the same time last year, there were 961.
“We love to see sales records continuing to be set, but sales could be even higher if we had more inventory to sell,” RASK President Kenny Cravens said.