...Max Heat Index Readings of 100 to 105 Wednesday Afternoon...
August sun helping temperatures into the lower 90s, and a humid
air mass will lead to elevated heat index readings Wednesday
afternoon, likely peaking between 100 to 105 degrees.
If outside tomorrow afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as
much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets
inside vehicles -- look before you lock!
June home sales in the Bowling Green region did not surpass the numbers from June 2021, but statistics provided by the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky show home values are still rising.
The average sales price for residential property in the seven-county RASK region was the highest of any June at $277,330. That’s an increase of 6.9% compared to June 2021.
There were 301 residential units sold in June, down 12.7% from last June (the biggest sales month in the history of this market). Sales volume reached $83,476,587, which was down 6.7% from June 2021.
Average days on market also hit a record low of 69 days from listing to close.
Residential inventory has been rising in the past few months, easing inventory constraints. As of June 30, there were 524 residential units actively for sale. Those inventory numbers have improved from earlier this year.
Although June sales did not reach 2021 levels, 2022 is still ahead of the 2021 sales pace.
So far in 2022 there have been 1,770 sales with sales volume reaching $460,576,579. Those numbers are up from 2021, when there were 1,750 sales with a volume of $397,761,986 by the end of June.
