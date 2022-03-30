...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO
10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be across southern and
western Kentucky in the afternoon.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on east-west roads. Secure outdoor objects this
evening.
Five agents from Bowling Green’s Hunt Group real estate company were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., for their performances in 2021.
Receiving recognition based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed were Jeff Harned (President’s Club – Platinum); Perry Thessen (President’s Club – Gold); Bob Mathews (Executive Club); Marty Murphy (Sales Achievement); and Zach French (Sales Achievement).
Weichert Realtors – The Hunt Group is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.
New Jersey-based Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. is a real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert.
Its first affiliate opened in 2002, and the franchise network has since grown to more than 370 offices, serving markets in 40 states.
