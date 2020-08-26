Logan Aluminum has been recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for its work with Hitachi Vantara and the co-creation of a data integration system that will enable fast and accurate data analytics and artificial intelligence in manufacturing.
This new data system is part of a plan to achieve man-machine balance at the Russellville company. Mike Buckentin, president of Logan Aluminum, said that if Logan can maximize machines and systems then employees can work on other projects to improve the company. Having the machines collect data reduces manual collection by people.
According to a news release, the data system will allow Logan to more easily identify process abnormalities and make process changes.
By incorporating Hitachi’s digital tools, the business can make more immediate decisions and make adjustments in the process to maximize the quality of the product.
Logan Aluminum will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will be a virtual event Oct. 8.
