Adam Hendricks of Logan County is among the new slate of officers selected by the Kentucky Soybean Association board of directors at its January meeting.
Allen Pace of Ballard County was chosen as president, Brent Gatton of Muhlenberg County as vice president, Hendricks as secretary and Jonathan Reynolds of Hickman County as treasurer.
The Kentucky Soybean Association is a membership-based organization that focuses on policy efforts at both the state and national levels and promotes legislation in the best interests of Kentucky’s soybean farmers.
The association’s directors are elected to represent the farmers in their respective areas of the state by the farmer-members in those areas.
Hendricks represents the Mammoth Cave area along with Andy Alford and Shane Wells.
